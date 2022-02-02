Black-owned businesses around Tampa Bay you can support this month

TAMPA, Fla. — February is Black History Month — a time to celebrate the achievements of Black Americans and recognize their pivotal role in history and culture.
And what better way to uplift the Black community than by taking advantage of the amazing food, clothes, and health and beauty services that Black business owners are providing right here in our backyard.
Here's a list of Black-owned local businesses around Tampa and St. Petersburg that you can support this month.
Food & Drink
- 7th + Grove
- 727 Seafood and Grill
- Al's Finger Licking Soul Food
- Atwater's Best BBQ & Soul Food
- Baja's Southern Cooking and Catering LLC
- Baton Roux
- Cepha's Hot Shop
- Chief's Creole Cafe
- Claws Eateries & Catering
- COPA
- Forte Fuels
- Flavaz Jamaican Grille
- Green Bench Brewing Co.
- Grillin n' Chillin
- It's For De' Soul Catering
- Jackson's Market
- Mama’s Soul Food Restaurant
- Mitmita Ethiopian Restaurant
- Rays Vegan Soul Plantbased Food
- Rib Shack BBQ Largo
- Rush Hour Chicken & Waffles
- Taste of Gourmet Cafe
- Thee Burger Spot
- Three Generations Food Truck
- Uhuru Food & Pies
- Vegg'd Out Vegan Kitchen
- Yah Mon
Coffee & Sweets
Art, Experiences & Services
- Abbi Creates Studio
- A Tailor'd Picnics
- Booze & Bubbles
- BrandMunki
- Debonair Prints
- Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum
- Kimberland Jackson, Success coach
- Meeyogi
- Nick Davis, Digital artist
- Pep Rally Inc.
- Plante La Vie
- Smudged Life
- St. Pete Youth Farm
- The Snap House
- Uniquely Original Art Studio
- Ya La’Ford
- Zulu Painter
Shopping, Fashion & Beauty
- Accent Styles Boutique
- Agape Soles Shoetique
- Blue Sage Eco Boutique
- Body Butters by Design
- Coopers Hill Boutique
- Elizabeth Carson Racker, Womenswear designer
- Hair By Hairholicvi
- IndieNoir Market
- Kilgore, fashion brand
- Locs of Wisdom Barbershop
- My Shade and Texture
- Pure Bliss Beautique
- Reconstructing Massages
- Sister Skin Healing Butters
- The Style Lab @5508
- Vondiva Designz
Green Book of Tampa Bay also offers a directory of local Black-owned businesses that allows you to search for either a business name or what type of product or service you're looking for.