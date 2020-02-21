TAMPA, Fla — James Dukes. Frank Gray. Clarence Nathan. Lewis Rufus. They call themselves the “Fearless Four.”

“We kind of felt like we were the guardians of our community by being on the police department,” said Clarence Nathan, who retired as a lieutenant. “It was like, ‘I'm going to make a difference. I've got to go there to correct the system.’”

However, breaking barriers in the department as African American men proved to be more difficult than they imagined.

"Black officers were not given the opportunity for promotions or any advanced training,” said Frank Gray, Jr.

“The job that they said was our normal job, it was like a punishing assignment for white officers,” said Lewis Rufus.



Frank Gray Jr. is the oldest living African American man retired from the Tampa Police Department. "I'm the last one to have really experienced the segregation that existed in the police department when I went on the 18th of March 1963,” he said.

"They could not arrest any white people during that time period,” said Nathan, who came to the department after Gray. "When roll call was being held, they had to stand out in the hallway."



While overt racism eventually subsided some, subtle forms persisted. After realizing working conditions were not improving, the four banded together and filed a discrimination lawsuit in the 1970s that prevailed in federal court.

"We wouldn't accept the status quo,” said James Dukes.



This week “Fearless Four” were honored at Tampa City Council with commendations. Councilman and former police officer Orlando Gudes presented the awards on Thursday.



“I get chills standing next to these gentlemen who paved the way for me to have an opportunity,” said Gudes. “For years, minority officers in the Tampa Police Department have had to beat the odds.”



The “Fearless Four” will soon be honored again, this time at a Black History Month celebration put on by the Tampa Police Department. The event will take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the Robert Saunders Library on Nebraska Ave. in Tampa.

"Because of that lawsuit, the city of Tampa would never be the same again,” said Dukes. “We changed the entire face for women, minorities of all races."

RELATED: St. Petersburg police officer who fought for racial equality dies

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.