Gov. DeSantis announces Black History Month student contest winners

The theme of this year's contests was "Celebrating African-American Contributions to Florida’s History."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Students who won Florida's Black History Month art and essay contests got to celebrate on Thursday with a visit to the Governor's Mansion.

In honor of this year's theme of "Celebrating African-American Contributions to Florida’s History," students from around the state were invited to submit work exemplifying the importance of Black Americans in the Sunshine State.

Kids in kindergarten to third grade participated in an art contest while students in grades 4-12 were invited to submit essays.

Two art contest winners were chosen, including Amara Kantaria, a first-grader from MacFarlane Park Elementary Magnet School in Hillsborough County. Lee County third-grader Zuri Jackson was the second winner.

Three students who won the essay contest will receive a 4-year Florida College Plan Scholarship, according to a release from the governor's office. Those winners were fifth-grader Aryanah Sahai, eighth-grader Kurukulasuriya Nishini and 11th-grader Sidjourney Knight.

Three educators were also selected as winners of the Excellence in Education Award: Christine Ducille Taylor, Renee Rice and Audrey Childress.

“This Black History Month, students were able to learn about African-Americans that helped shape Florida’s history and that of our entire country,” Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote in a release.

“Congratulations to all of the contest winners, many of whom looked to our state leaders, like Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris, to celebrate their contributions to Florida. Learning about the history of our country and the contributions of people who make our world better is the best way to help shape the future," he added.