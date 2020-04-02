HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — February is a month to reflect on the life-changing contributions African Americans have made to the United States.

During Black History Month, we all honor and celebrate the lives and legacies of countless people who made a permanent mark on our country and culture.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit joined the celebration. HART Members visited George S. Middleton High School in Tampa during an educational tour for students.

HART featured a specially-wrapped bus with an interactive presentation to highlight the work of African Americans who had Hillsborough County schools named after them.

The bus also has a special seat dedicated to civil rights legend Rosa Parks.

In 1955, Parks took a seat in the first row designated for white passengers. Her actions sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott which lasted 381 days and ended with the Supreme Court ruling that segregation on public transportation was unconstitutional.

Today would have been Rosa Parks 107th birthday.

