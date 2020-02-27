HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Mighty Marching Lions Community All-Star Band members aren't your ordinary kids. The band performs to find a new rhythm.

"You see a lot of bad things happening in the community. Shootings, gangs, all of that, but when you see a marching band and some youth doing good things, I feel like there’s hope that things will get better," 14-year-old Marlin Edwards said.

Their instruments have changed their lives. The kids come from all over Hillsborough County and start as young as 6-years-old.

"There’s a lot of things that I learned. Starting from a young age and growing up. I learned dedication and hard work," band member James Jones said.

Antwuan Underwood Senior is the band's founder and creator. He's been giving kids the opportunity to give back to their community through art since 2007.

"It started with seven kids and one instrument. Can you believe that? The band is just me saying, 'Hey I’m passionate! You can be passionate too doing the same thing,'" Underwood said.

The director says his kids apply the discipline they learn during rehearsal and performances to their everyday life.

"Music means a lot. It’s healing. When you see them learning how to play an instrument, going through the program, graduate, go to college and then come back and say, 'He’s inspired me to be a band director' that means a lot to me," Underwood said.

Throughout the years, hundreds of kids have passed through the band and carried on Underwood's lessons. Ariel Bell and Abraham Tejeda are two of them. Both chose to come back to Tampa and teach at their former Middle Schools. Mr. Bell is the band director at Carter G. Woodson K-8 while Mr. Tejeda is the band director at Sligh Magnet Middle School.

"I remember when I was in band at that place. There was over 100 kids, like 150 plus! Mr. Underwood was a big father figure to me. I didn’t have my father in my life at all," Tejeda said.

After graduating from Miles College he was blessed to get a job at his alma mater. Now, he's rebuilding the music program he was once a part of.

"I always said that if the school was open for me to take it I was definitely going to take it. Of course, this is not the best of discipline schools, you know, and just being a part of a structured organization, there are a lot of times that help them become a better person," Tejeda said.

Tejeda is not only his kids' best friend, he's doing for his students what Mr. Underwood did for him: Teaching his kids to heal the community one note at a time.

"He’s like a father figure to me actually, because I don't get to see my dad often. In band, I feel like you learn discipline and respect towards others, because in band we’re like a family we have each other’s backs," Tejeda's student, Quentin Jean-Baptiste said.

Tejeda wouldn't be able to hand down those lessons if it wasn't for Mr. Underwood, and for that, he's forever grateful.

"I really, really appreciate him. I really want him to know that I don’t think he’s realized how many lives he’s impacted and how much changing he’s done. If it wasn't for him, I would probably still be one of those hot-headed kids," Tejeda said.

If you'd like to join the band, they're always looking for band members! Underwood says it's a no-cost program open to the community. The band was the first program that inspired Greg Powe to start Embracing Legacy Church in 2011. They now have programs for youth choir, arts, robotics and junior school leaders. You can find more information on how to join here or call 813-871-2625.

