St. Pete honors Black History Month by raising flag outside city hall

“History does matter. Black History is American history," the mayor said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — February is Black History Month, and the city of St. Pete honored the occasion with a special flag-raising ceremony outside city hall.

Mayor Ken Welch, St. Pete's first Black mayor, gathered with community leaders on Wednesday to speak on the importance of celebrating Black History as well as the work that still needs to be done.

“Black History Month is an important time to honor and remember the contributions and achievements of Black Americans throughout U.S. history, along with their sacrifices and struggles,” Welch said.

“As a society, we’ve come a long way, but there are always sobering and painful reminders in our country of the work that still needs to be done to achieve intentional equity and inclusive progress.”

The mayor explained that his administration is committed to addressing racial inequalities in education, housing and the workforce.

Welch led the group in raising the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Flag, a symbol honoring the man widely regarded as the "Father of Black History Month."

Woodson was an author, scholar and the son of former slaves, according to the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum in St. Pete. He proposed the observance of “Negro History Week" in 1926, which later become "Black History Month" in 1976.

"It is said that he chose February for the observance because February 12th was Abraham Lincoln’s birthday and February 14th was the accepted birthday of Frederick Douglass," the museum's website reads.

You can honor Black History Month with 10 Tampa Bay's special, "Our Heart, Our Hope, Our History," at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. You can watch it on air and 10 Tampa Bay+ for Fire TV and Roku devices.

You can also join us at 6:30 that evening for a special encore presentation at the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African American Museum, which will be followed by an important community conversation moderated by our Emerald Morrow and Frank Wiley.

You must RSVP to attend this museum event: email woodsonmusuem@gmail.com