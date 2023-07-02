x
Black History

Get your free ticket to American Stage for 10 Tampa Bay's Black History Month special, conversation

You can watch "Our Heart, Our Hope, Our History" on 10 Tampa Bay+ for Fire TV and Roku devices.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mark your calendar and get your ticket today: 10 Tampa Bay, in partnership with American Stage, is set to offer yet another screening of our Black History Month special, "Our Heart, Our Hope, Our History."

It's scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Raymond James Theater inside American Stage, located at 163 3rd St. North in St. Petersburg.

Click or tap here to get tickets — they are free but required for entry.

We're taking an in-depth look at Black history across our area and the community's strides to honor the past and create a thriving future.

This viewing of our Black History Month special will be followed by a panel discussion with 10 Tampa Bay anchors and reporters. We will discuss diverse storytelling and its importance in today's world. 

The conversation will be hosted by American Stage director of community engagement and the theatre company's first Black female director, Erica Sutherlin.

