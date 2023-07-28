Local event spotlights Tampa's connections to Black music legends

The event included a panel of longtime Black musicians in Tampa who provided first-hand accounts of music superstars they’ve worked alongside in the city.

TAMPA, Fla. — It was a packed house Friday evening at St. James House of Prayer Episcopal Church for an event focused on enjoying music by famous Black musicians and acknowledging their connections to Tampa.

“Music is a part of our DNA,” Fred Hearns, the curator of Black history at the Tampa Bay History Center said. “That was a way of communicating, that was a way of giving life to their soul when there was so much despair all around them.”

Hearns says Tampa was the “Harlem of the South,” pointing out music superstars who made their mark in the area.

“Right here is where Ray Charles made his very first record,” he said. “We’re paying tribute to him and many other musicians who came this way tonight.”

The festivities, hosted by the Tampa Bay History Center and the Tampa Housing Authority, included a panel of longtime Tampa musicians who provided first-hand accounts of music superstars they’ve worked alongside in the city.

The discussion also highlighted struggles traveling musicians had to overcome, such as counting on the kindness of strangers when hotels wouldn’t accept Black guests.

“You went home with those people you didn’t know and stayed with them until the next day,” Hearns said of artists performing out-of-town.

The event included a live performance and a video montage of famous musicians and their ties to Tampa.

Hearns says spotlighting this history in an area that was once a vibrant music scene helps keep these stories alive.

“It reminds us of who we are and the strength we have as a people,” he said. “Not only that, but we know that Black history is American history.”