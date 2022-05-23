'He’s my biggest mentor': Tampa teen inspired by father's fight for civil rights

Wayne Quinn began fighting segregation in the 1960s in Mississippi when he was younger than 5 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Wayne Quinn often told his son, Wayne Quinn II about his fight for Civil Rights. He began fighting battles against segregation as a child. The elder Quinn grew up in Mississippi, in the 1960s.

“He got arrested 5 times before he was 5,” Dianna Allen Quinn said. “My husband would say he was more afraid of his mother than he was the lawman who tried to take his flag, because his mother said, ‘don’t let that man take your flag.’”

The struggle over a flag, Dianna said, was something Wayne carried the rest of his life.

And those experiences weren’t lost on his son.

“I always strive to be like him. I want to be like him really bad. He’s my biggest mentor. I talk to him a lot," Wayne Quinn II said.

Those talks are through prayer.

“2015, I remember it like it was yesterday. He was in the hospice house. I didn’t know what that was. I was 10,” Quinn said. “He had cancer. He had cancer for 2 years. His hair had a loss, he probably lost more than 60 pounds. He was really skinny.”

The disease took his dad away. But an iconic photo keeps him near. That’s why his dad, a school principal, even in his absence, is teaching. He inspired another opportunity: a letter that recently came in the mail with Quinn's acceptance to Florida A&M University — a historically Black university.

“He grew up at a time when segregation was so prevalent in Mississippi, so attending an HBCU just gave him so much pride,” Quinn II said.

Wayne took up football a couple of years ago. It earned him a state championship at Jesuit High School, and eventually, an athletic scholarship.