2x Super Bowl champ helps Bucs tackle coaching diversity

Trai Essex won two Super bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers and joins training camp as one of six NFL Bill Walks Diversity Fellows.

TAMPA, Fla — When Trai Essex stepped onto the field at Buccaneers training camp, he was prepared for his new job, but not quite for the heat.

"Playing in Pittsburgh, I'm not used to the 90-degree weather every day,” he said.



But Essex doesn't need long to master a challenge.

"I've been blessed. I was part of some great Pittsburgh teams. Blocked for some great Hall of Famers, played with some Hall of Famers..." he said.

Essex won two Super Bowls with Bruce Arians and the Pittsburgh Steelers, and more than a decade later, it’s a full circle moment as he comes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for training camp through the NFL's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

"It's huge. You're always looking for the next group of guys and girls that can coach at this level, and it gives them a great opportunity,” said Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. “It's beneficial to them and then other teams see the fact that, ‘hey, I didn't know you were in coaching, didn't know you wanted to get in coaching,’ so they can fill the pipeline to hopefully get jobs."



Having the opportunity to work again with Arians is an experience Essex doesn’t take for granted.

“I can’t say enough about [Arians],” said Essex. “In the NFL, the word loyalty is hard to come by, and if you've seen him, you’ve seen how he’s developed his staff and who he brings with him, that's what epitomizes him. He is loyal to the end. And he develops guys; he makes coaches better.”



Statistics show those coaching jobs are much more difficult to get if you’re African American. According to a 2020 report from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports at the University of Central Florida, Black players comprise of at least 57 percent of the NFL, but less than 10 percent of head coaches.

Additionally, it was only last year that the league named its first Black team president in Washington's Jason Wright, who Essex played collegiate ball with at Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill.

"Diversity is not only a moral imperative, but it's a business imperative as the Tampa Bay Bucs proved last year, having those three high-ranking Black assistant coaches help the team get to where they did it to win the Super Bowl,” said TIDES director Richard Lapchick.



Yet, as the Buccaneers have been lauded for embracing inclusivity with a qualified, talented coaching staff, Lapchick and Essex say the rest of the NFL has some catching up to do.

“From a coaching standpoint, it was a little disheartening last year to see as many openings that were available,” Essex said. “It was tough to see, there are a lot of Black coaches in position to make that next job. It's a lot of recycling of old coaches, the old guard, good-old-boy network, and it's kind of hard…to break through.”



Essex named the Bucs’ Bryon Leftwich as an example of a qualified candidate who teams looked over this past hiring cycle.



“We're, again, at this time in the racial reckoning, where there's a consciousness among the teams,” said Lapchick. “I'm hoping that the NFL teams are going to see that precedent and follow suit and look on their teams and around the league for other people who could be leaders of their franchise.”



Perhaps one day Essex will be among them.



“This coaching thing kind of got the blood going again,” he said. “I didn't see myself going into coaching. I have three little ones at home that are the pride of my life [and] my wife--and I was content doing that, but my dad talked to me…He didn't want to leave any stone unturned.”



Essex is one of six fellows who joined the Buccaneers for training camp this season. The fellowship has been in place throughout the NFL for more than 30 years.

