TAMPA, Fla. — If you had your head in the clouds Monday afternoon in Tampa, chances are you got a sneak peek at next year's MacDill AirFest.

Blue Angel pilot, Lt. Katlin Foster, took to the skies at around 3 p.m. to showcase what the festival's headliner can do.

You'll be able to catch all the Blue Angels this March 26 and 27 at MacDill Airforce Base.