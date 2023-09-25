The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service.

BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A South Carolina woman died from falling off of a cliff near the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 24, as reported by our CBS affiliate, WNCN.

WNCN reported that officials were alerted of the incident around noon on Saturday. The incident occurred at the Glassmine Falls Overlook, about seven miles from Mt. Mitchell, according to the Reems Creek Fire Department and WNCN.

The hiker, Nancy Simpson, 61, was hiking Glassmine Falls on the Blue Ridge Parkway near mile marker 362. The hiker went to the overlook, which has a view of the falls. The hiker fell from the overlook, near mile marker 361, about 150 feet, and died.

Fire crews rappelled down the cliff to find her.

Simpson was from Greer, SC, according to WNCN and WSPA.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service, according to WNCN.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained a typo that said the hiker was 16. This is incorrect. Nancy Simpson was 61.

