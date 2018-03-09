PALM HARBOR, Fla. – BMX Flatland riders will gather in Palm Harbor to show off their skills in the fifth Annual Tampa Bay Flat Jam.

Professional BMX flatland rider, Terry Adams, describes flatland as “breakdancing on a bike.”

Riders perform tricks on flat ground that require balance, patience and skill to master. These tricks could be riding backward while standing on pegs, spin around on one wheel like a figure skater or balancing on the front wheel while spinning the back of the bike around.

It’s hard to describe these maneuvers, they’re something you have to see to believe and the Tampa Bay Labor Day Flat Jam is a great opportunity to see some talented riders.

“BMX has done a lot for me,” said event organizer Jay Marley. “I kinda see this as a way of

giving back. Not just by increasing exposure to the sport but kinda just giving back to everyone that rides.”

The jam will be held on Monday, Sept. 3, from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m., at the Sunderman Hockey Complex in Palm Harbor. It is free to attend.

