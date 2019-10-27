ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A boat has hit a jetty around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Blind Pass area of St. Pete Beach.

A Pinellas County dispatcher tells 10News three people were aboard the boat at the time of the collision.

Members of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard are responding to the scene. According to dispatch, rescuers were initially worried the boat might come off the rocks and flip over.

All three people on the boat have been accounted for and taken to shore, according to Sgt. Spencer Gross of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear if there were any injuries. A Coast Guard spokesperson said the people were being evaluated by EMS personnel.

The Coast Guard said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission would take the lead on the investigation into what happened.

Authorities say efforts are underway to salvage the boat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter