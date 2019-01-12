LARGO, Fla. — A boat explosion sent one person to the hospital Sunday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a deck boat exploded after it was filling up with fuel.

Deputies said when the boat exploded one person fell in the water but were rescued quickly. The boat started sinking after the explosion. Investigators were able to pull the boat out of the water.

Investigators said nobody was seriously hurt, but one person was taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.