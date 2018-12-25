One person has died at Florida Hospital after a Christmas afternoon boating accident in Tampa.

Investigators say the victim was boating with three other people when their small vessel flipped over on George Lake. The three other people were found clinging to the 14-foot boat.

Authorities say the victim was underwater for 40 minutes before being located by divers with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. CPR was unsuccessful.

Deputies say they don't believe the victim knew how to swim.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a statement, extending its "sincerest condolences to the families of the individuals involved in this incident."

The victim has not been identified pending notification of his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

