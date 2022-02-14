Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters from life raft off St. Pete's coast

The group was aboard their fishing boat called "Right Stuff" when it sank Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Four boaters are back on solid ground after they had to be rescued from a life raft off the coast of St. Petersburg.

The U.S. Coast Guard 7th District says 42-year-old Matt Whites, 40-year-old Heather Whites, 22-year-old Nicole Mendez and 26-year-old Mickey Maguire were on their fishing boat "Right Stuff" when it sank Monday.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued the group, hoisting them aboard the aircraft to be transported to Air Station Clearwater where first responders awaited.

“This event highlights the importance of having proper survival gear and the thorough preparation by the crew of the vessel,” said, Lt. Cmdr. Jason Maddux, Jayhawk helicopter pilot at Air Station Clearwater. “Having lifejackets, and a liferaft was critical for the survival of these four individuals.”

Coast Guard watchstanders say they received an Emergency Positioning Indicating Radio Beacon distress signal from the sinking boat before those on board abandoned it for the life raft.

A good Samaritan is said to have stayed in the area during the rescue and was ready to provide rescue assistance if needed.