Historic Bobby Jones Golf Club temporarily closes for renovation

SARASOTA, Fla. — If you are one of those who use the nature trails at the Bobby Jones Golf Club in the City of Sarasota, you're going to have to find a temporary alternative.

The historic golf course has been closed down for extensive renovation. Three weeks ago the city commission unanimously approved the renovations to the nearly 300-acre property along with a conservation easement. Neighbors who had fought doggedly to preserve the golf course are excited to see it remain a green space.

"I was concerned that this was going to end up being a bunch of condominiums," Mark Knebel of Sarasota who bikes in the area said.

Signs which warned again trespassing were tied to the gate at the entrance of the golf course, which was initially closed down two years ago due to the COVID pandemic and later opened to the public for recreational use.

"We're excited that the renovation is starting. I think it's an awesome thing for the community," Nancy Milholland, a community activist with Conserve Bobby Jones, said.

The city commission approved $20 million for the facelift which would include restoring the 18-hole Donald Ross Golf Course originally built in the 1920s. They would also be adding a new 9-hole adjustable course. In addition, the upgraded design also includes a player development center, a driving range, a short-game practice area and a clubhouse that would feature a full-service restaurant. Previous similar structures on the property have been demolished to make way for new ones. The project's master plan was designed by Pinehurst NC based golf course architect, Richard Mandell.

Due to the renovations, neighbors around the Glen Oaks community adjacent to the golf course should expect construction activity.

"I think it's a win especially the redevelopment of the golfing," Knebel said.

"We just value the green space in the city limits," Milholland said. "It is really important and this is an unprecedented green space within the city."

The city also received a $1.5 million grant from the Southwest Florida Water Management District toward the restoration project. The fund would go specifically toward a wetlands restoration system and water quality improvement projects on the expansive property. This would help preserve natural wildlife and habitat on 150 acres which have been carved out and reserved as part of the nature park, according to city officials.

"We'll see movement there, they're out there tagging trees, protecting trees that need to be protected and then on February 15, you will see some big equipment start to come in," Sue Martin, the General Manager of Parks and Recreation, said.

Both city leaders and community members agreed that the land, located in the middle of the city, presented other opportunities besides residential development.

"You go out in the golf course, it's like an oasis," Martin said. "You don't even realize that there's a city around you and we don't want to see that built on with condos or hotels."

Along with the provision for affordable municipal golf, neighbors said they are looking forward to the completion of the project because it is also poised to become a community hub.

"We're hoping to be able to have kids from all over the north side of Sarasota be able to access Bobby Jones. Kids from places like the Boys and Girls Club and other places in the area," Milholland said.

"I'm just happy that they decided to do it in perpetuity where it won't be brought up again later," Knebal said.

The city has scheduled the groundbreaking for the construction to begin in early March barring any supply chain delays.

The trails and golf course are expected to reopen to the public around November. City staff said the 9-hole adjustable course would be completed by January 2023 while the construction timeline for the signature clubhouse is two years from now.