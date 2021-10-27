Body camera footage shows Tampa police freeing cow from barrel

The footage was very MOO-ving.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police in Tampa prevented an udder cow-tastrophe after officers helped free a cow's head from a barrel.

According to authorities, last Friday, two officers were called to Freedom High School in regards to a cow's head stuck in a plastic barrel.

Police say everyone had already left the school and wouldn't return until Monday, meaning the cow could have died if no one responded.

Luckily, officers Shepherd and Salsbury were in the area and took a cow-culated approach to aid the cow. Body camera video shows the took working together to yank the barrel off its head.

No word yet on what the cow plans to do with its new lease on life.