Police: Body found inside burned car behind St. Petersburg golf course identified

Police say the car he was found in belonged to him.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police have identified a man found inside the trunk of a burned car.

Officers say 55-year-old Jesus Manuel Tavarez-Soto was identified by dental records. The burned car, a 2014 black Nissan Sentra, belonged to Tavarez-Soto, investigators said.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to a call of a car fire on the Pinellas Trail behind the Twin Brooks golf course near 22nd Avenue South and 41st Street South.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters said they found a body in the trunk. Police were called to investigate. Investigators say the body was too badly burned to determine who the person was. Later, they were able to identify him as Tavarez-Soto.

Police say the car was found in an area not easily accessible by car.

Later Monday, crews were able to pull the car from the trail. No further details were immediately available.

St. Petersburg Police are now working jointly with Gulfport Police. If anyone has information, police are asking anyone with information to call Gulfport Police

Dispatch at 727-582-6177, or email mpalmisano@mygulfport.us.

Traffic down to 1 lane on 22nd Ave S eastbound at 42-40 St.s. #stpetepd crime scene on Trail behind golf course. pic.twitter.com/RNvGDhPzrj — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) September 21, 2020

