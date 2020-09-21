Body found inside burned car in St. Petersburg

Police are currently investigating.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Police are investigating a body found inside the trunk of a burned car.

Just before 6 a.m. Monday, St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to a call of a car fire on the Pinellas Trail behind the Twin Brooks golf course near 22nd Avenue South and 41st Street South.

Once the fire was put out, firefighters said they found a body in the trunk. Police were called to investigate. Investigators say the body was too badly burned to determine who the person was.

Police say the car was found in an area not easily accessible by car.