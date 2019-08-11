ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's investigators said the body 64-year-old Matthew Eelman was found Thursday afternoon floating in the Intracoastal Waterway near Gulfport.

Eelman was retired and living on his sailboat, according to deputies.

Investigators said they retraced Eelman movements and he was last seen leaving a friend's boat early Thursday morning and getting into his small boat to make his way back to his own vessel. The friend said Eelman had been drinking and showed signs of impairment. Another person saw Eelman's small boat capsized and reported it to Gulfport Police.

Eelman's body was spotted a short time later.

