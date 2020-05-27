Body found in burning car behind Kohl's in Lutz

Authorities say several people tried to rescue the man, but couldn't.

LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man's body was found Wednesday inside a burning car.

Authorities got the call around noon about a car on fire on the side parking lot of the Kohl's shopping center near Dale Mabry and Van Dyke Road in Lutz.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead inside the car. Witnesses told deputies several people tried to rescue the man but weren't able to because of the flames coming from the car.

The body will be autopsied to determine the cause of death. Authorities say the man's identity is still unknown because his body was severely burned. ]

"We applaud the bystanders who tried to rescue this man from the burning vehicle," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Unfortunately, the intensity of the flames made it impossible. Our deputies are working to find out what caused the fire and the nature of this man's death. We ask anyone who saw or heard something to please give us a call at (813) 247-8200."

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are still trying to piece together what happened.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

