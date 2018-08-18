A body was found early Saturday morning in a burning vehicle near Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course in the Epcot Resort area of Walt Disney World in Orange County, according to CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG.

No information about the victim was immediately released.

Orange County deputies said the person was found shortly after 4 a.m. at 1209 Epcot Resorts Blvd.

The fire marshal and homicide detectives were dispatched to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

