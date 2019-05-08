The search for a missing St. Petersburg man came to an end late Sunday when police said his body was found at the base of a waterfall.

Authorities said no one had seen Craig Michael Pitt, 35, in at least five days. His family said he went on the hike alone. They flew to Hawaii Sunday to help search for him.

The Maui Police Department said the investigation began Aug. 2. The next day, a search team found the body of a white man at the base of a waterfall in the Bamboo Forest area of Hana Highway. The remains were later identified as Pitt's.

Police said the circumstances and cause of Pitt's death are still under investigation, though they don't suspect foul play.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Find Craig Pitt Find Craig Pitt added a new photo.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.