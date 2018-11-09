CLEARWATER, Fla. -- After several hours of searching, the body of a missing swimmer has been found Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the swimmer went missing around 3:30 a.m. behind the Holiday Inn on Gulfview Boulevard in Clearwater.

The United States Coast Guard searched the water and air for the missing swimmer near Sand Key.

Several local agencies helped in the search and located the body of the missing 40-year-old around 12:30 p.m. about a mile west of Pier 60. She had been vacationing at the beach from Morristown, Tenn.

An investigation is underway.

