Police: Body discovered in Whitcomb Bayou

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating in the Whitcomb Bayou in Tarpon Springs, police say.

According to police, a boater discovered the body floating at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 in the bayou. Authorities identified the body as a 40-year-old man.

Detectives say foul play is not suspected at this time.

The medical examiner's office has not determined a cause of death.