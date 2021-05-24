x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Police: Body discovered in Whitcomb Bayou

Detectives say foul play is not suspected at this time.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com
night police car lights in city - close-up with selective focus and bokeh background blur

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating in the Whitcomb Bayou in Tarpon Springs, police say.

According to police, a boater discovered the body floating at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 in the bayou. Authorities identified the body as a 40-year-old man.

Detectives say foul play is not suspected at this time.

The medical examiner's office has not determined a cause of death.


What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter