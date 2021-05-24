Police: Body discovered in Whitcomb Bayou

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon, floating in the Whitcomb Bayou in Tarpon Springs, police say.
According to police, a boater discovered the body floating at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 in the bayou. Authorities identified the body as a 40-year-old man.
Detectives say foul play is not suspected at this time.
The medical examiner's office has not determined a cause of death.
