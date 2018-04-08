LAKE PLACID, Fla.—A precautionary boil water notice is in place for all houses in the town of Lake Placid’s water system south of Lake McCoy.

The boil water notice will remain in effect until Wednesday, August 8.

The advisory went into effect after the town’s water system lost pressure.

As a precaution, the Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department suggests that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute or longer is sufficient. As an alternate, bottled water may be used.

People with any questions or for further information, please contact the Town of Lake Placid Utilities Department at 863-699-3747

