Jon Bon Jovi takes photos with fans at New Port Richey restaurant

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — It isn’t every day you coincidentally bump into one of the biggest rock stars on the planet.

However, that’s just what happened to Regan S. Weiss on Thursday night.

Weiss posted a photo to Facebook with Jon Bon Jovi gathered around the dinner table. Weiss said he was out to dinner at Taso Italiano in New Port Richey when the once-in-a-lifetime photo op unfolded.

“He was a super nice guy. Took the time to get a good pic behind the girls and said Merry Christmas to them. Rock star in life not just on stage. Thanks Bon Jovi,” Weiss posted.

He wasn’t the only one a little star-struck.

Taso Italiano also posted about their special guest Thursday night.

“Jon, we can’t thank you enough for allowing us to host you and your family this evening,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “More importantly, our family would like to thank you for being such a gracious and kind contributor to humanity.”