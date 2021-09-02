The Missing: Bonnie Johnson called out of work and was never heard from again

What happened to Bonnie Johnson.

AVON PARK, Fla. — Bonnie Johnson’s friends and family say she had a tough life. But fought hard to turn her life around. She Used those hard times to help others in her town and in her church.

“From the day I met Bonnie, she was my momma. I was in a rough patch for a long time. I was on drugs and I got myself into a lot of situations. But, she was there for me through it all. She came and got me from places no mom should have to get anybody from. She never judged me. She was always there. She gave me good advice. Sometimes things I didn’t want to hear. People who knew me didn’t know she was not my real mom,” said Shay Parker.

Shay Parker says Bonnie took her in and raised her like her own daughter. Bonnie was reported missing on Jan. 28 of this year after a welfare check because she called out of work and hadn’t been heard from for a few days.

Her car, keys, purse with her ID and credit cards still inside - all left behind at her Avon Park home.

“I feel lost. I normally can call her about anything,” said Parker. “Usually I can call her and now I can’t. I used to call her every day just to hear her voicemail because I miss her voice. I feel like a part of me is gone.”

Now with few answers and few leads to the Highlands County Sheriff’s office, her friends and family are asking for the public’s help.

“If someone is holding her, please let her go. If anyone knows anything come forward. She’s an amazing person. She has a heart of gold,” said Parker. “If you know something you need to come forward. There is a lot of her family and friend that have unanswered questions. If it were your family you would want someone to do the same for you.”