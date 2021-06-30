Tips for how to celebrate Boom by the Bay safely

After the past year, it's about time for the city of Tampa to party in a big way.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The above photo was taken at Boom by the Bay in 2019.

We're talking about Boom by the Bay.

The festival was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, city leaders talked about how they planned to make sure everyone had a safe and fun time.

The biggest takeaway was making sure everyone plans ahead. The city has resources to help you get started.

People can text the word "BOOM" to 888-777 and sign up to get updates sent to their smartphones. They can also find more information online here.

Here are other safety tips:

Plan your day in advance. If you know where you're going to park and your route, it can save you time.

Leave the fireworks to the professionals. Downtown and the Riverwalk will be crowded, so don't plan to set off your own fireworks at the event, or anywhere else in the city.

Celebratory gunfire is not only dangerous, it's illegal.

Once you get there, pick a meeting place so if you become separated from your group, you have a place to meet back up.

Take a picture of the cross streets where you park as a reminder when you want to get back to your car many hours later.

If you bring a child, take a picture of your child that day on your smartphone. That way, if they get lost, you can share the most current picture with law enforcement.

Do not drive under the influence.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, with a boat parade and the blessing of the fleet along the Tampa Riverwalk.

The city says six waterfront locations will feature family activities, food vendors, entertainment and, of course, fireworks.

Cue all the "oohs" and "aahs" around dusk as each location is set to launch fireworks at the same time (about 9:15 p.m.)

According to the city, the locations include the following:

Armature Works

Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

Bayshore Boulevard

The city said more than 200,000 people attended the inaugural event in 2019, making it Florida's largest Fourth of July fireworks display.