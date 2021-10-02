Police: 17-year-old accused of the shooting death at River Oaks Apartments charged

The 19-year-old who died tried to avoid the boy but ended up being shot multiple times, officers say.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police officers responded to the River Oaks Apartments after reports of gunfire Thursday, according to a news release.

Once the officers arrived at the scene, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.

The man was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say they were able to identify a 17-year-old boy accused of shooting the 19-year-old.

Tampa Police detectives say the older teen tried to avoid the boy but ended up being shot multiple times, officers say.

Witnesses were able to identify the accused shooter and he was charged with Premeditated Murder in The First Degree & Minor in Possession of a Firearm, according to detectives.