TRINITY, Fla. — When you’re 6-years old, Halloween is one of the best nights of the year.

Costumes, candy -- and a whole lot of fun.

But when Domanic Keyes was trick-or-treating with his family in Trinity -- he was hit by a pickup truck.

The family was crossing Starkey Road at Town Avenue – in a crosswalk – when, police say, a driver ignored the flashing lights and plowed right into Domanic.

A SWAT team heard the call, and they were the first to make it to the chaotic scene.

Domanic was in bad shape.

He suffered some serious cuts to the head, so paramedics called in a helicopter to fly him to the hospital.

Now, almost a week later – he’s OK – and he got the chance to reunite with the SWAT team members who helped save him.

The emotional meeting was extra special or Domanic and his twin brother.

They've always admired police officers, and they want to join a SWAT team when they grow up.

The driver who hit Domanic was cited for violating the right-of-way.