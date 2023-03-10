FHP: Grandmother was backing up SUV when she hit, killed 2-year-old boy

The child was airlifted to an area hospital before he was pronounced dead.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A 2-year-old boy died Friday evening after being hit by a car that was reversing, Florida Highway Patrol said.

At around 4:50 p.m., a 58-year-old woman driving an SUV went over to help a car stranded in a dirt roadway on Schambeau Road, south of State Road 52, Florida Highway Patrol said.

While helping, the 2-year-old walked between the two cars and was struck by the reversing SUV driven by the child's grandmother, authorities say.

The child was airlifted to an area hospital where he later died.