Police: 13-year-old hurt in St. Pete shooting

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police in St. Petersburg are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday night.

The gunfire erupted at around 9 p.m. near 21st Street South and 11th Avenue South, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The 13-year-old told officers he was riding his bike near a park on 19th Street South when someone drove by and shot him, police told 10 Tampa Bay. He was then able to ride to nearby Mt. Zion Progressive Missionary Baptist Church on 20th Street South to seek help.

The boy was taken to St. John's All Children's Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, according to police.