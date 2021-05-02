Hogan said 3 to 5 minutes later, airport police found the boy unharmed on the conveyor system. The boy, who was part of a group of about 20 people, was released back to his parents.

"There was a lot of confusion because there were so many people in the group," Hogan told KARE 11's news partner MPR News. "They were all checking their bags and putting their own bags on the conveyors, so it took a second for them to realize he was missing — but as soon as they did people sprang into action and the police were able to find him quickly."