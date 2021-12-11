The suspect, who was arrested by authorities earlier this week, was reportedly the victim's boyfriend.

ATLANTA — A man is facing charges in Mexico in connection with the death and disappearance of a Gwinnett County teacher, according to Telemundo Atlanta. The suspect, who was arrested by authorities earlier this week, was reportedly the victim's boyfriend.

Alexandra Morales was a first-grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School. The 24-year-old's disappearance was first reported in the U.S. on Oct. 30. She was knowingly traveling to Mexico for a concert, friends said. No one had seen her after the event.

The prosecutor's office in Jalisco announced the suspect's arrest during a news conference streamed live on Facebook on Thursday.

Authorities said the 28-year-old was detained after Morales's death. Investigators showed evidence of the suspect vehicle and shared photos of where the first-grade teacher was found lifeless during the news conference. Authorities said Morales was reported missing in the country on Nov. 5.

Investigators in Mexico said the suspect would be facing charges of aggravated disappearance but are collecting evidence to determine if he's responsible for femicide.

Loved ones are left to mourn Morales. The teacher's former classmate and friend, Yessica Ortero, said Morales was looking forward to visiting her family in Mexico.

“(I) never would have thought she was going to be found dead. You don’t -- you don’t expect that,” Ortero said. “I knew she was going to a concert because she had been posting about it. I don't know, I'm still in shock. You know, it's sad.”