Bradenton Area River Regatta to return in 2022

After being postponed earlier this year, the event is set to happen on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

BRADENTON, Fla. — One of the Tampa Bay area's signature events is set to make its return next year.

The Bradenton Area River Regatta is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after being postponed out of caution for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will feature entertainment on both land and water including high-speed watercraft racing, family-fun interactive activities, and chart-topping musical performances from dawn to dusk.

And the best part, the event is completely free.

Mayors Gene Brown and Shirley Groover Bryant, along with the Bradenton City Council and Palmetto City Commission unanimously approved the return of the Regatta.

“The Bradenton Area River Regatta is returning to our beautiful shorelines in 2022, and we cannot be more excited,” Groover Bryant said. “The postponement of the event earlier this year left a definite void and the anticipation is already building for the 2022 event.”

"Historically, the Regatta has brought upwards of 100,000 spectators to the streets and shores of downtown Bradenton and Palmetto, while generating an economic impact of close to $10 million for the region. Our seventh Regatta is shaping up to be our best event to date," said Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The featured attraction and marque event, high-speed racing of the F-2 Powerboats, will make its return to rock the Manatee River. Events and activities will take place on both the Palmetto and Bradenton side of the river.

More information on the event can be found on the Regatta's website.