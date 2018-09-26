SARASOTA, Fla. -- The Bradenton City Council voted this week to revise its security alarm ordinance to help cut back on false alarms.

Mellie’s New York Deli opened a year ago and as a new business, every penny counts. Owner Lazarus Fernandez says fines for false alarms hurt.

“We had two to three false alarms, usually our backdoor from people walking by and pulling on it. The company calls us. By then it’s too late, they’ve dispatched. It’s frustrating; we can’t do anything about it,” says Fernandez.

How many of the alarms that officers respond to are false?

“Most of them,” says Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan.

She says each false alarm is costly and not only financially.

“We’re responding to 1,000 alarms a year. Think about it: 15 minutes, two officers, 1,000 officers, that adds up. It takes 15 minutes to find the subscriber, ensure the house is secure, the alarm is shut off. It’s a lot of time, it’s an expense. It’s a dangerous thing,” Bevan says.

Consider this; police officers waste around 150 hours per 500 false alarm calls.

“If we can cut that number down by half, that’s hours and hours my folks can be out there working on quality of life issues, crime issues,” the chief says.

“I’m very appreciative," says Fernandez. "They’re responding they don’t know if it’s a false alarm or not.”

The city is bringing in an outside agency to check on false alarms before police are dispatched.

Businesses and homeowners are encouraged to register for an alarm permit each year.

“We’re bringing on a company to help us manage the process, manage the fines, manage the permitting process. That’s important to us we don’t need police officers doing this,” explains Chief Bevan.

Fernandez welcomes the changes. He says, “If there’s going to be more monitoring involved…it’s a win-win for everyone.

The newly revised ordinance also raised the fines.

It’s a $75 fine after the first warning. That continues to go up to $500 for the ninth false alarm and up.

False alarms to the fire department are up too. Fines start with the 4th false alarm at $100 and go up to $500 dollars.

Alarms not permitted will pay higher fines. The chief says the new ordinance goes into effect in 30-45 days. The police department will be educating the public about the changes.

