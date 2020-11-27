x
FHP: Man seriously hurt after hit-and-run

Troopers are asking anyone who may have information to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.
BRADENTON, Fla. — A man was seriously hurt after a semi-truck hit him while he was walking inside a bike lane Wednesday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say. 

Troopers explained it happened at around 11:45 p.m.

The man was walking with the flow of traffic on southbound US-41 in the paved bicycle-only lane in Bradenton. As he was walking, the front of a red semi-truck hit him. 

The semi did not stay at the scene, according to FHP. 

Troopers say the semi-truck is red and was hauling an enclosed white-colored trailer. 

If anyone has information on the crash, call *FHP or Crimestoppers. 

