SARASOTA, Fla. — A body was found lying on a roadway early this morning in Sarasota County.

Deputies found the dead man just after 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Cornish Court.

Investigators say he has been identified as 34-year-old Robert R. Whitson of Bradenton. His cause of death was not immediately clear.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about Whitson's recent whereabouts to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

