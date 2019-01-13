A man apparently shot his wife to death, then killed himself Saturday evening in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

According to a report, Jeffrey Long, 40, and his wife Jennifer Long, 39, were living with their juvenile daughter and a family friend. About 6 p.m., the couple were in the master bedroom arguing, while their daughter was in her bedroom and the friend was outside. Then three loud pops were heard.

The daughter and friend ran into the bedroom to find the Longs suffering gunshot wounds. The two began life-saving efforts while emergency crews were on the way, but EMS personnel declared the Longs deceased.

Detectives believe Jeffrey Long shot his wife, then himself. The investigation is continuing.

