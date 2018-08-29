BRADENTON, Fla.—A Bradenton man was found guilty of beating a 10-month-old puppy after a two-day trial, according to WWSB.

A pitbull named Toby spilled a drink in Jeffery Hall Jr.’s room in October, and Hall beat Toby severely to discipline it, according to WWSB.

The dog was Hall’s girlfriend’s and she was not home at the time. WWSB reported Hall called her and threatened to kill Toby so she hurried home.

Toby was badly beaten and later died from a collapsed lung and ruptured liver, according to WWSB.

A jury found Hall guilty of aggravated animal cruelty. He will be sentenced in October and faces up to one year in jail and up to five years of probation, reported WWSB.

