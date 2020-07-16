15-year-old girl vanishes in Bradenton

Have you seen Katherine?

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officers say Katherine Bardales disappeared from home on July 8, and her family is worried.

She's described as 4-foot-8 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say she left home in the middle of the night, but they're not sure what she was wearing or which direction she went.

Anyone with information should call Detective Yolanda Torres at 941-932-9300.

