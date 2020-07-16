15-year-old girl vanishes in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police need your help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
Officers say Katherine Bardales disappeared from home on July 8, and her family is worried.
She's described as 4-foot-8 and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators say she left home in the middle of the night, but they're not sure what she was wearing or which direction she went.
Anyone with information should call Detective Yolanda Torres at 941-932-9300.
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
- Florida's recent record day for COVID-19 might not have been quite that high
- Gov. DeSantis: Florida to cut ties with testing labs providing delayed COVID-19 results
- How to see Comet NEOWISE and the International Space Station
- Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask, deputies say
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter