Have you seen Jasmine? Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Bradenton

Officers say she was last seen Monday leaving her home.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Jasmine? Bradenton police officers say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old. 

Officers say Jasmine Vansyckle was last seen on March 8th leaving her home at Carlton Arms Apartments. 

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and black shorts. Police say she has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradeontonpd.com. 

 

