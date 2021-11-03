Have you seen Jasmine? Police searching for missing 15-year-old from Bradenton

Officers say she was last seen Monday leaving her home.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Have you seen Jasmine? Bradenton police officers say they are searching for the missing 15-year-old.

Officers say Jasmine Vansyckle was last seen on March 8th leaving her home at Carlton Arms Apartments.

She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and black shorts. Police say she has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or jay.gow@bradeontonpd.com.

