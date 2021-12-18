1 injured in Bradenton mobile home fire

The building is a total loss, Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue says.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Five people were able to escape from a mobile home fire in Bradenton Saturday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue units responded to a report of a structure on 51st Avenue West. Crews arrived within four minutes of receiving the call and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.

Firefighters immediately began "an aggressive attack" and searched the home for anyone inside.

Two adults and three children were able to escape, however one person was treated for burns and lacerations at a local hospital, authorities say.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire within 20 minutes of responding. The mobile home is a total loss, CHFR reports.

Manatee County EMS and Manatee County Sheriff's Office assisted with the response.