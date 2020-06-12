Bradenton police detectives marry in uniforms at headquarters ceremony

The small ceremony took place outdoor and adhered to CDC guidelines, according to the police department.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Two Bradenton Police Officers commemorated their years together and in service by getting married at police headquarters this weekend.

Veteran detectives Jay Gow and Lixa Moyett met for the first time at the department's headquarters so they saw fit that is where they continue their journey.

And who better to officiate your wedding than your chief. The small ceremony took place outdoor and adhered to CDC guidelines, according to the police department.

"Both the bride and groom will be wearing their Class A uniforms to honor the career that brought them together," a press release read.

Here's to the happy couple!

