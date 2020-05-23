x
Bradenton Police Officer dies unexpectedly after surgery complications

Sgt. Kaull had been with the department for 17 years.
Credit: Bradenton Police Department

BRADENTON, Fla. — Sergeant James Kaull passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning due to complications following back surgery. 

Bradenton Police say he served with the department for 17 years in a variety of positions, most recently in Property and Evidence. 

Police say the surgery happened last week and was for an injury he suffered off-duty years ago. 

"It goes without saying his untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family," The Department said on Twitter.

