Bradenton Police Officer dies unexpectedly after surgery complications

Sgt. Kaull had been with the department for 17 years.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Sergeant James Kaull passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning due to complications following back surgery.

Bradenton Police say he served with the department for 17 years in a variety of positions, most recently in Property and Evidence.

Police say the surgery happened last week and was for an injury he suffered off-duty years ago.

"It goes without saying his untimely death is a great loss to our BPD family," The Department said on Twitter.

What other people are reading right now: