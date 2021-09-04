Bradenton Police Officers respond to shooting Saturday morning, 2 men transported to hospital

One man was shot in the upper body while the other had a gunshot wound on his hand.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton Police Officers responded to a shooting early Saturday morning off of 9th Ave W near Manatee High School.

According to officials, they found one male with gunshot injuries to his upper body and another man with a gunshot wound to his hand when they arrived at the scene.

They were both taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

While the investigation is still ongoing, officials say the incident appears to be isolated.

The Bradenton Police Department will release new information when available.

If anyone has information on this case, contact Detective Carl Jones at 941-932-9300.