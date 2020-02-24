BRADENTON, Fla. — Detectives are searching for answers after a person was found shot to death in Bradenton.

According to a news release, the body was found at Southern Parkway West near 26th street west.

There is a $3,000 Manatee County Crimestoppers reward. Anyone with information about the case should contact Det. Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322 or call 866-634-8477 and remain anonymous. Tips can also be emailed to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com

RELATED: Missing for weeks: There's now an $8K reward to find baby Andrew

RELATED: FBI offers $10,000 reward for information in Amber Alert case



What other people are reading right now: